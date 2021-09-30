Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $16.89 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,006,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.32% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

