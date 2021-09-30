Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $546.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

