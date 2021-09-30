Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 58,804 Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $265,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,447,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,205.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,119. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

