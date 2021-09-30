Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

