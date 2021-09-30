Barings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

