Barings LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,218,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

