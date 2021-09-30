Barings LLC Invests $638,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMTX opened at $8.90 on Thursday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

