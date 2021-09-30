Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

