Barings LLC Sells 235 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 548,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

