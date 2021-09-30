Barrington Research Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,633 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,662,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,595 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

