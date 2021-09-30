Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 26,100 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $51,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bancolombia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 441,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 73.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 106.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CIB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.