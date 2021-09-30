Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,754 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 837,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

