Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,136 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $47,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.