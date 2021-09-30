Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

