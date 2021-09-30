Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $31.74 Million Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,393,826 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.20% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,359. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

