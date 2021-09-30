Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $72.94 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $72,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. 50,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

