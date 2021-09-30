Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $75.25 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,647 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The stock has a market cap of $432.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

