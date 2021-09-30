Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.17. 273,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,225. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

