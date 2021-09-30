Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 86,136 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,182,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,136 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $47,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,802. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

