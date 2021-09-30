Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.59

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 1391119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,920.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.