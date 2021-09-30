BCE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,786 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,397% compared to the typical daily volume of 587 put options.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

