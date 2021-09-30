Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

