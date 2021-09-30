Bella Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.67 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $77.15 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00173089 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.