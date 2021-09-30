BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have commented on BLU. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BLU stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $480.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

