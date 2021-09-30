BELLUS Health’s (BLU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 406,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

