BELLUS Health’s (BLU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 406,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
