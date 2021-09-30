Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($75.52).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.52 ($65.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.45. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.