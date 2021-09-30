BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Claire Whittet Purchases 1,500 Shares

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14).
BH Macro stock opened at GBX 3,530 ($46.12) on Thursday. BH Macro Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £942.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,532.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,404.73.
BH Macro Company Profile
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.