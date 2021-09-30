BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Claire Whittet Purchases 1,500 Shares

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14).

BH Macro stock opened at GBX 3,530 ($46.12) on Thursday. BH Macro Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £942.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,532.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,404.73.

Get BH Macro alerts:

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.