Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.78. 5,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,333,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

