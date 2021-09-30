Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 5.5%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72. Approximately 1,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 928,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.