Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $749.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $773.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

