Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells $20,424.42 in Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 6,246 shares of Biotricity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $20,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BTCY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Biotricity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTCY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

