BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.81. BIT Mining shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 4,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $155,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.