Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $900.06 million and $23.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $51.39 or 0.00117803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00243371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00157323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

