BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $4,713.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00243678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00158131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.