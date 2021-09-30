BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $64.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

