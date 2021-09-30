Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.