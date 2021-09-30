Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 215.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKI opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

