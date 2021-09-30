BlackRock Inc. Has $541.13 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $541,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

