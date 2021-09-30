BlackRock Inc. Has $552.56 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of Acceleron Pharma worth $552,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $175.36 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

