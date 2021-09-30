BlackRock Inc. Has $564.24 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,259,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of New Jersey Resources worth $564,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

