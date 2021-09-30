BlackRock Inc. Has $569.77 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.79% of Coherent worth $569,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $251.60 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

