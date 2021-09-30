BlackRock Inc. Has $574.32 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,251,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,829,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $574,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.