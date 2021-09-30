BlackRock Inc. Purchases 80,390 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $589,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

