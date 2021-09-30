BlackRock Inc. Sells 298,852 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,396,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.06% of Stericycle worth $529,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Stericycle by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $69.34 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 288.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

