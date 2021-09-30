Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,044. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,268 shares of company stock valued at $139,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

