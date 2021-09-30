Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $114.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.81. 303,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

