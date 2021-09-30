BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,586. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $108,703,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

