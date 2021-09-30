BMO Capital Markets Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

