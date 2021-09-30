BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 221,340 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

