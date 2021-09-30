BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.25 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 33.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

